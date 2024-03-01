Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani Practice Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua Dance For Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash, Leaked Rehearsal Video Surfaces

The three-day pre-wedding extravaganza of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is all set to commence on Friday evening, and ahead of it, several visuals from the venue in Jamnagar have surfaced online. And in one of them, parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani can be seen practicing their performance for the soon-to-be married couple.

In the video, the Ambani seniors can be seen dancing to the song, Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua, and a video of them played on a big screen. They were seen busy with the rehearsals on the huge stage set up for the performances.

Mukesh and Nita also seemed to be accompanied by the elder Ambani scion, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta.

The three-day gala event to celebrate the union of Anant and Radhika is scheduled to be held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3. The pre-wedding bash is set to be one of the biggest events of the year, with the who's who of Bollywood marking their attendance. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, are among the few celebs who have already reached Jamnagar for the event.

Not just Bollywood, but some of the biggest names from the West will also be marking their presence. Global sensation Rihanna is set to belt out a powerful performance for Anant, Radhika and the esteemed guests, and she is reportedly charging a staggering Rs 75 crore for the same.

Some of the most influential business tycoon, political leaders, and sportsperson will also be attending the three-day event.