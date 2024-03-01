Aamir Khan, Sidharth-Kiara, MS Dhoni & Others Reach Jamnagar For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash

By: Sachin T | March 01, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded pre-wedding bash is all set to commence on Friday evening, and the last lot of celebs has been pouring in in Jamnagar since the morning. Aamir Khan was all smiles as he landed in Jamnagar for the gala
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Akshay Kumar greeted the media with folded hands as he reached Jamnagar for the bash
The entire Pataudi family -- Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan left for Jamnagar together
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were all smiles as they took off to Jamnagar in the early hours of Friday
Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni made a rare appearance with wife Sakshi as they reached Jamnagar
Ajay Devgn posed for the paps along with daughter Nysa and nephew Aaman Devgn at the Mumbai airport ahead of their departure
Disha Patani was at her casual best as she got papped at the airport, all geared up for the festivities
Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday left for Jamnagar together, accompanied by their other friends
Shraddha Kapoor was all smiles as she caught up with her co-stars and contemporaries at the airport
Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr Shriram Nene made sure to not give the three-day extravaganza a miss
Mukesh Ambani's sibling Anil Ambani reached Jamnagar with wife Tina Ambani, sons Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, and daughter-in-law Khrisha Shah
Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law Anand Piramal was all decked up as he was papped at the Jamnagar airport
12th Fail director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and wife Anupama Chopra were all smiles as they left for the pre-wedding bash
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza made for one adorable couple as they made a splash at the airport
Handsome hunk John Abraham reached the Jamnagar airport post noon along with his wife
Singer-music composer Anu Malik, along with wife Anju, and daughters Anmol and Ada, made for one happy family as they reached Jamnagar
