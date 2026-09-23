'Mujhe Salman Khan Se Mila De': Dhurandhar Singer Khan Saab Breaks Down Remembering Late Mother's Wish- VIDEO |

Singer Khan Saab, who rose to prominence with Dhurandhar's song 'Jaan Se Guzarte Hain', became emotional as he remembered his late mother and her admiration for Salman Khan. In a recent podcast, the singer recalled how his mother had always wanted to meet the Bollywood superstar. He also spoke about the pain of achieving fame when his parents were no longer around to witness his success.

During a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Khan Saab remembered visiting his mother's grave after finding recognition through Dhurandhar. Recalling the emotional moment, he broke down while talking about how much he wished she could have been there to see him make it to Bollywood. Speaking about how his life had changed, Khan Saab said, “Paisa nahi tha, maa baap the. Paisa hai aur maa baap nahi hain.”

The singer revealed that his mother was a huge Salman Khan fan and had always wanted to meet the actor. Recalling what she used to tell him, he said, “Salman bhai ki fan thi ammi.” He further remembered his mother's request, saying, “Mujhe Salman Khan se mila de.” Khan Saab recalled replying, “Ammi main khud nahi mila aapko kaise milau.”

The singer also spoke about how his mother had never travelled on an aeroplane and how he had always wanted to take her on one. He explained that he did not want her to travel in economy class because he felt she would not be able to rest comfortably.

Dhurandhar fame singer khaan saab in an exclusive interview expressed :

“ Meri ammi, Salman Bhai ki bahut badi fan thi ab woh nahi hai iss duniya mein woh mujhe Salman Bhai ke saath ek baar dhekna chahti thi”. #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/xJKJKNzsGG — 𝑨𝒌𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒔𝒉𝒂 ♡ (@salmanzardent) September 23, 2026

However, by the time he had earned enough money to take her on a business-class flight, she was no longer by his side. The memory left him emotional as he reflected on the things he had hoped to do for his mother after becoming successful.

Talking about his breakthrough with Dhurandhar, Khan Saab recalled visiting his mother's grave and lying beside it. He said, “Maine apni ammi ki kabr pe aise let gaya ja ke... Apni ammi ke kan pe ja ke bola 'Dekh main Bollywood ja ke aaya...'”

The singer broke down as he remembered how his mother had always encouraged him to pursue his dreams. He recalled her asking him, “Jate kyu nahi ho Bollywood mein,” because she believed he was a talented singer. Khan Saab's emotional recollection highlighted the bittersweet feeling of achieving the success he had worked towards, while wishing his mother could have been there to witness it.

He also broke down while recalling how he had no one to share the joy with when he bought his Fortuner, a car his father had always wished for him. However, by the time he could fulfil his father’s dream, his father was no longer around to cherish the moment. Expressing the pain of living without his parents, Khan Saab said, “Ye cheezein miss karte hain bhot jyada... Bhot mushkil hota hai rehna maa baap ke bina.