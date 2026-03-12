Aari Aari From Dhurandhar 2 Out: Recreated Version Of Bombay Rockers' Song Will Surely Become A Chartbuster

Aari Aari From Dhurandhar 2 Out | YouTube

The trailer of Dhurandhar The Revenge was released a few days ago, and the song in it, Aari Aari, had grabbed everyone's attention. Now, the makers have unveiled the track, which is composed by Shashwat Sachdev and sung by Navtej Singh Rehal (Bombay Rockers), Sachdev, Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir, and Yaduvanshi. The song is a recreated version of the track Ari Ari by Bombay Rockers, which was released in the early 2000s.

Well, the song has been recreated wonderfully, and it will surely become a chartbuster. But, when it comes to the video of the song, it offers nothing new apart from a couple of scenes.

The video of Aari Aari is an amalgamation of scenes from the teaser and trailer. The makers are surely trying not to reveal anything more about the movie, but clearly, the audience would have expected some never-before-seen scenes in the song.

The teaser and the trailer had recreated a fantastic pre-release buzz, and this song, is just like a cherry on the cake. In Dhurandhar, there was Na De Dil Pardesi Nu, and now, Dhurandhar 2 has Aari Aari.

While this song has impressed us, we now wait for more tracks from the film to be released soon.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on March 19, 2026, but paid previews across the country will start from March 18 evening. The advance booking for the paid preview is open, and the movie is getting a fantastic response at the box office.

It is expected that just with its paid previews, the movie will collect around more than Rs. 25-30 crore, and later take the box office by storm when it releases on March 19.

Dhurandhar The Revenge will hit the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.