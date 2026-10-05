‘Mujhe Regret Nahi Hai’: Content Creator Dareez Gaur Hits Back At Trolls For Recreating Rhiya Ahir’s Viral Bus-Stopping Act At Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar - VIDEO

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Digital content creator Dareez Gaur faced backlash after recreating the same bus-stopping pose as Rhiya Ahir during the protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Addressing the backlash, Dareez said she has no regret about standing in front of the bus. The influencer claimed that she knew she had the privilege of being in a position where the police would think twice before taking any action against her.

Dareez said, “Pichle do dinon se meri ye clip viral ho rahi hai jisme maine Delhi Police ki is bus ko roka tha.” She claimed that the bus was being used to detain protesters. Recalling the incident, Dareez said that when she reached Jantar Mantar for the protest, she saw several people attempting to stop the bus. “But un sab logon ko police ne bus mein rakh liya tha,” she claimed.

Explaining why she decided to stand in front of the bus, Dareez said, “Mere paas itna privilege hai ki mujhe touch karne se pehle police do baar sochegi. Isliye main bus ke aage ja ke khadi hui jisse maine us bus ko kam se kam 10 minute ke liye roka.”

Dareez further claimed that she had visited Jantar Mantar for the protest approximately 30 times, but this was the first time she went viral. Taking a dig at those trolling her, she said, “Agar itna hi aasan hai attention lena to phir aap bhi khade ho ke dikhaiye.”

Dareez also said that voting and protesting are democratic rights. Urging people to focus on the issue, she questioned those who have remained silent, “Kya ye number 100% pahunch jayega tab hi aap bolna shuru karenge?”

Addressing the criticism, Dareez said she had no issue with people questioning her. However, she urged them to direct similar questions towards the government. “Jitna sawal jawab log mujhse karna chah rahe hain agar aap utna hi sarkar se karna chahte to shayad hum aaj is sthiti mein pahuchte hi nahi,” she claimed.

Dareez concluded the video by reiterating that she does not regret going viral for standing in front of the bus. She urged people to focus on the larger issue instead of questioning her actions. “Mujhe is incident ka koi bhi regret nahi hai. Aur main apne adhikaron ke liye ek nahi 10 buses rok sakti hoon,” she said.