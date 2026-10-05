SC Agrees To Hear Plea Against Delhi Police Curbs On Peaceful Protests

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A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant agreed to list a plea seeking directions to the Delhi Police to permit peaceful protests at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. A plea was filed before the apex court alleging that the Delhi Police was not allowing peaceful protests in Delhi against the Chief Election Commissioner of India amid the ongoing row over SIR.

"Delhi Police is not allowing peaceful protests. The issue is very important. Neither students nor citizens [are being allowed]," the counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted, as reported by Live Law.

The plea comes against the backdrop of protests in Delhi targeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Several political leaders and lawyers have participated in demonstrations demanding action against him over allegations concerning the functioning of the Election Commission.

CJI seeks details of plea

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the counsel to clarify the petition’s nature and specify the relief being sought.

The counsel said the petitioner was seeking directions to the Delhi Police, including permission to hold peaceful demonstrations.

The CJI also sought to know the identity of the petitioner and whether the plea was filed as a PIL. He said the court would check if any similar matter was already pending before it before proceeding further.

Supreme Court agrees to list plea

The bench subsequently agreed to list the plea for hearing, with the CJI observing that the petitioner could make detailed submissions once the matter was listed.