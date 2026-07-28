'Mujhe Pakadne Lage...': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Shivangi Joshi Breaks Down As She Reveals Childhood Molestation By 'Mama Ji'- VIDEO

Shivangi Joshi Breaks Down As She Reveals Childhood Molestation By 'Mama Ji'- VIDEO | Netflix

In the latest episode of Lock Upp 2, several contestants opened up about their deepest secrets and personal struggles. Shivangi Joshi was among those whose secret was put at risk after Pamala Serena gave up her pen drive. While the keyword "bread butter" appeared on the screen as her secret, Shivangi also chose to share a deeply traumatic incident from her childhood, revealing that she was allegedly molested by a man she referred to as her "mama ji."

After opening up about the financial hardships her family once faced, Shivangi said, "Aur ek aur cheez main bolna chahungi aap sab se..." before recounting the painful memory. She also thanked Ram Kapoor and Harshad Chopda for giving her the strength to speak about it. Shivangi then confessed, "I was also molested when I was a kid."

The actress shared that the accused was her mother's sworn brother, whom she addressed as "mama ji." Recalling the incident, Shivangi said it happened during the time she was preparing to move to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. According to her, the man would tell her, "Bombay ja rahe ho actor banna hai toh acting wali gaadi chalani bhi aani chahiye," before asking her to sit on his lap under the pretext of teaching her how to drive.

"Main baithti thi, mujhe samajh nahi aata tha kya ho raha hai. But, after a point... mujhe achha nahi lagta tha," Shivangi recalled. Fighting back tears, she said that she eventually refused to continue the so-called driving lessons because they made her uncomfortable.

She further recounted an incident when the man allegedly came to her house one night while her parents were away. "Wo mujhe samjhane lage ki, 'Bacche, aap Bombay ja rahe ho... aisa aisa hota hai.' Suddenly woh mujhe paas bula ke pakadne lage," Shivangi said, choking up as she narrated the incident. According to her, he claimed she needed to be prepared for intimate scenes before entering the acting industry.

Shivangi alleged that the man told her, "Jaise mumma aapko forehead pe kiss karti hai, waise aapko shooting mein bhi karenge," before allegedly kissing her on the forehead and cheeks. When she resisted and pushed him away, she claimed he became angry and threw her to the floor.

Shivangi’s secrets💔

Shivangi you are so strong we are so proud of you🥺#ShivangiJoshi #Lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/mynnm9GEcL — ᴛɪᴛʟɪ ɢɪʀʟ🦋 (@Dlittledesire) July 28, 2026

The actress said the situation could have turned far worse had her parents not returned home in time. "Thankfully kuch nahi hua kyunki mere mummy-papa time pe aa gaye the aur unhone bahut maara aur ghar se nikal diya," Shivangi recalled. She added that the traumatic experience affected her so deeply that she stopped going to school for a long time and remained confined to her home. According to Shivangi, the incident is also the reason her parents continue to be extremely protective of her.