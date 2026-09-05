'Mujhe Lagta Nahi Ye Possible Ho': Prince Narula Won't Willingly Reunite With Elvish Yadav on Roadies? Season 21 Gang Leader Addresses Fallout- VIDEO

'Mujhe Lagta Nahi Ye Possible Ho': Prince Narula Won't Willingly Reunite With Elvish Yadav on Roadies? Gang Leader Addresses Fallout- VIDEO |

The reported feud between Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav appears to be far from over. At a recent Roadies Season 21 event, Prince was asked if he would ever consider sharing the panel with Elvish. Addressing the possibility, the gang leader said their “chapter is closed” and admitted that he would not willingly choose to be on the same panel as Elvish. However, Prince clarified that who gets to be on the panel is not entirely in his hands, and if they ever have to work together, they will focus on their respective work.

Prince said, "Bhai, jahan par ek baar chapter khatam ho jata hai, waha khatam ho jata hai," while referring to his bond with Elvish. "Mujhe lagta nahi ki shayad ye possible ho," he said, addressing the possibility of the two coming together for Roadies in the future.

"Agar hua bhi toh panel baithe honge, coz it's not my show ki main bolu ki kyu aaye. Yes, woh apna kaam karega, main apna kaam karunga. But kuch cheezein hoti hain jo khatam ho jaati hain toh khatam ho jaati hain," Prince added. He further requested the media not to ask any more questions about his equation with Elvish or whether the two could come together in the future. He urged them to instead stay focused on Roadies Rebirth (Season 21).

When Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan was asked about replacing Elvish Yadav this season, Prince stopped the media from comparing the two. Fukra then clarified that he did not do the previous season by choice, but had received an offer from Roadies. He added that it was Elvish's choice not to be a part of Roadies this season. Fukra further said that even if Elvish had participated, the two would have had "fun" together on the panel.

As of now, MTV Roadies 21, titled Roadies REBIRTH, does not have an officially announced premiere date. Auditions are scheduled across Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Pune in September 2026, with the show expected to follow later.