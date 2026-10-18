'Mujhe Kidnap Kar Liya...': Lock Upp Fame Akanksha Choudhary Alleges Scam, Harassment And Non-Payment By Pune Event Organisers- VIDEO

Akanksha Choudhary Threatens Legal Action Over Pune Navratri Event | Photo Via Instagram

Reality show star and model Akanksha Choudhary has levelled serious allegations against the organisers of a Navratri event at Pedkar Grounds in Pune, accusing them of non-payment, mismanagement and using her photographs for promotional activities. The Splitsvilla X6 fame claimed that she was in touch with three members of the management team, all of whom were reportedly 18 years old.

Akanksha Choudhary Alleges 'Kidnapping-Like' Ordeal By Organisers

According to Akanksha, the organisers failed to pick her up until 10:30 pm, which was also the scheduled closing time of the event. She alleged that the team had no plans to take her to the venue until she insisted that they come to pick her up. She also claimed to have threatened to file a police complaint over the alleged mismanagement.

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'Stupid Management, Zabardasti Gaadi Mein Bitakar...'

Recounting the disturbing experience, Akanksha alleged that she was forcibly made to sit in a car and taken to the ground, where the vehicle stopped in front of the audience. She said she repeatedly tried to explain that she could not enter the venue without her team and that she did not feel safe, but the organisers allegedly laughed and ignored her concerns.

She said, “Zabardasti gaadi mein bitakar, ground mein chhod diya, and in front of the audience they stopped. Main chilla rahi hoon ki main andar nahi ja sakti, meri team nahi hai mere saath. It is not safe, aur yeh bacche hass rahe hain, meri baat nahi sun rahe hain. Itna stupid management. Chor hain yeh ekdum, sabka payment le liya, use kar liya.”

'Mujhe Kidnap Hi Kar Liya Tha'

Akanksha further described the incident as a kidnapping-like ordeal, alleging that the car stopped only after she slapped the men. "Mujhe kidnap hi kar liya tha sort of, jab maine thappad maari unko, tab rukhe woh. Unpe case sab karungi, chhodungi nahi main," she said, threatening legal action against those involved.