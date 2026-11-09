'Mujhe Aur Usse Koi Alag Nahi Kar Sakta': Sunita Ahuja Says 40-Year Marriage With Govinda Can't Be Broken Amid His Affair Rumours

Sunita Ahuja Calls Govinda Her Childhood Love Amid Marital Troubles | Instagram

Actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has expressed her desire to reunite with her husband and hopes for a happy family life despite the marital troubles between them. Her remarks come amid ongoing speculation about Govinda's alleged affair with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar.

Sunita Ahuja's Emotional Remark Amid Govinda Marriage Row

Speaking about her relationship with the actor, Sunita told Pinkvilla that she has always stood by Govinda and continues to support him because he is her childhood love.

Revealing that she was just 15 when she fell in love with the actor, she addressed his complaints about her outspoken nature, saying, "Bolta hai gaaliyan-galoch karti hoon, kaun nahi karta hai? Abhi main Chi Chi ke saamne bhi ekdum sophisticated banke rahoon toh mazza nahi aata. Main itni hasne-khelne wali hoon."

Sunita Ahuja Says No One Can Separate Her And Govinda Amid His Affair Rumours

Reflecting on their 40 years of marriage, Sunita said, "40 saal ki shaadi hai, kyun nahi rahegi? Waqt-waqt ki baat hai, woh apna kar rahe hai, alag toh iss duniya mein mujhe aur usse koi nahi kar sakta hai."

Sunita Ahuja On Karma

Sunita also spoke about her belief in karma, saying she had never wished ill upon anyone. "Ghar ki stree ka agar aansu nikal jaye, toh achha nahi hota hai," she remarked, adding that she has immense faith in God and believes everything will eventually be fine.

About Govinda, Komal Rani's Affair

Rumours about an alleged affair between Govinda and Komal first gained attention earlier this year after the two were spotted together at Mumbai airport. Since then, their public appearances have continued to fuel speculation, particularly amid reports of tension in Govinda and Sunita’s marriage.

For now, the alleged affair remains unconfirmed, with Govinda denying the claims and maintaining that his association with Komal is professional.