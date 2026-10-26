'We Are Hindus, Divorce Is Not An Option': Govinda Calls Sunita Ahuja His 'First Love', Addresses Marital Discord

Actor Govinda addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding his marriage to Sunita Ahuja , saying that divorce is not something he considers an option. In a recent interview, the actor, who is preparing to return to the big screen after seven years with Roopa, spoke about his relationship with Sunita, his commitment to her and the recent reports of trouble in their marriage.

For those unversed, Sunita reportedly withdrew her divorce petition from court and had claimed that Govinda might have married again if she had not taken back the case. Amid the speculation, the actor shared his perspective on their relationship.

Govinda Calls Sunita Ahuja His First Love

Speaking about Sunita and her decisions, Govinda said, "I ask women... why should I explain it to her? I know that whatever she is doing, she is doing it for the welfare of the children. Sunita is my first love. When my mother passed away, Sunita had asked me for freedom, which I accepted. She is living her life the way she wants to. For me, she is a 'coming place'. You cannot move away from it until you feel that, yes, it is time to leave. My home is always open to Sunita, and I consider her a part of myself," he told ABP.

The actor was also asked about the legal status of his marriage. Responding firmly, Govinda reportedly said, "No, no, we are Hindus. In our community, there is no word like divorce. The word divorce does not exist. There is no question of it."

Govinda And Sunita Ahuja's Marriage

Govinda and Sunita were once counted among Bollywood's most loved couples. They have been married for nearly 39 years and have two children, son Yash and daughter Tina.

The reports of trouble in their marriage surprised fans who had long seen them as a happy couple.