'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' actress Rani Mukerji on the late Sridevi: 'Every woman wanted to be her'

The much-talked-about docu-series The Romantics, which is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra and YRF and their cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, was released on February 14 to unanimous acclaim and love. The docu-series pays homage to Sridevi, the iconic Yash Raj Films heroine who made the entire country fall in love with her in the cult Yash Chopra romantic blockbuster Chandni.

The late Yash Chopra is seen revealing why he wanted to make a pristine love story for audiences. He shares, “Our industry had reached the saturation point of violence. I said okay, now I’ll do the biggest gamble of my life whatever happens. I won’t make a film with formulas, with calculations. I will make a film which will touch my heart. I started Chandni.”

However, the legendary Yash Chopra’s career was at a low then, having delivered some unsuccessful films. So, it was not easy for him to sign Sridevi, who in her prime was considered bigger than the heroes of India. Even though he had never worked with Sridevi, Yash Chopra admitted that he was impressed by the Tamil drama Moondram Pirai that Amitabh Bachchan had shown him. Of course, the rest is history as Chandni is regarded as one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

﻿Chandni’s success was a watershed moment for Yash Chopra and YRF’s destiny and Sridevi’s brilliance in Chandni has inspired the leading ladies of our times to follow in her footsteps to deliver path-breaking performances on screen.

Actress Rani Mukerji, who ruled the silver screen in the late 90s and 2000s tells, “Like every woman wanted to be Sridevi. She was the epitome of grace, beauty, and performance. She was just everything, that a Hindi film actress needed to have.”

