Mr. Faisu And Tanya Wedding Reception: ‘Itni Pyaari Wife Hai Meri,’ Faisal Shaikh Can’t Stop Gushing Over His Bride - VIDEO |

Photos and videos from Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu’s wedding reception have surfaced online. Held in Mumbai, the reception saw the couple make a grand, hand-in-hand entry in regal outfits. In a light-hearted moment, Faisu was also heard asking the paparazzi at the venue for biryani before leaving.

Mr. Faisu And Wife Tanya’s Reception Looks

Faisu looked dapper in a golden sherwani, which he paired with white pyjamas and a matching dupatta. He completed his royal look with a multi-layered necklace featuring a green statement stone.

Tanya, on the other hand, looked stunning in a red bridal outfit, paired with an orange dupatta. Her ensemble featured intricate golden embroidery and elaborate patterns along the hem, adding to its regal appeal. The couple held hands as they walked towards the venue, making a graceful entry at their reception.

Mr. Faisu Shares His Reaction To Marrying Tanya

On his reception day, Faisu took a moment to share his happiness with the paparazzi. He said, “Bahot khushi ki baat hai aur bahut khush hoon main. Alahmdullilah. Mashallah, itni pyaari wife hai meri ki main kya hi kahu.” He also thanked his family, fans and followers for showering him with love and support.

Celebs Present At Mr. Faisu's Reception

Shilpa Shinde attended Mr. Faisu and Tanya’s wedding reception in Mumbai. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! actress was seen wearing a magenta suit set, which she paired with golden earrings to complete her look.

Actress and model Ruhi Singh was also spotted at the reception, dressed in an orange lehenga. Meanwhile, singer Abhijeet Sawant arrived at the celebration with his wife and children to congratulate the newlyweds.

Sana Khan arrived with her husband, while Munawar Faruqui was spotted with his wife. Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli and her boyfriend, Arbaz Patel, Farah Khan were also among the guests at the reception.

Faisu tied the knot with Tanya in an intimate nikah ceremony in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. He announced the wedding on October 10, 2026, sharing pictures from the ceremony and describing it as “a dream turned into reality”.