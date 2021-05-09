Mother's Day 2021: Geeta Basra dishes out a few dos and don’ts for soon-to-be moms

1. Remain positive. Don’t read the news because it’s hard and it takes a toll on your mental health. You don’t want to be in a depressive state. It’s hard to just blindside everything that’s happening in the world. But because you have got a child that’s growing inside you, you don’t want the negativity to affect the child. At this point in time, try being positive as much as you can.

2. Try remaining as active as you can. There’s not too much that you can do in a pandemic other than being at home. So you need to find some activity that you can, sort of, do in order to keep yourself more active. Just be in a positive state of mind. I know it’s hard. I have had days where it’s been very hard to see what’s going on. You feel so helpless, but you have got no other choice. Especially if you have another child at home, as I do, and try to be as much positive as possible for the other child, and also for the one that’s growing inside you.

3. To be in a healthy state of mind, you require eating healthy as well. So make sure that you have a very good diet, and in a lockdown, you can at times overindulge in something. Don’t do that. There’s not much you can do. You can’t go out to the parks, you can’t go out to the beach, you can’t go out for a workout and you can’t even go to the pre-natal classes. So, what do you do? You have to find ways to balance everything at home.