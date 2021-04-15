'I was enjoying motherhood': Geeta Basra on why she quit acting after tying the knot with Harbhajan Singh

Former actress Geeta Basra, who's expecting her second child with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, has said that she would consider making a Bollywood comeback when she is ready.

Geeta, in an interview with Pinkvilla, spoke about why she stopped working in films and said, "Being a mother is the most rewarding and fulfilling role I've ever had in my life. I've loved every moment being with Hinaya. It was a personal choice that I didn't want to work."

"I was enjoying motherhood so much, and enjoying her milestones, and making sure that I'm there for every single moment of hers -- her first walk, her first laugh, her first word," she added.

The actress, best known for featuring in 'The Train' co-starring Emraan Hashmi, tied the knot with the senior off-spinner in Jalandhar in 2015 after a five-year courtship.