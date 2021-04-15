'I was enjoying motherhood': Geeta Basra on why she quit acting after tying the knot with Harbhajan Singh

Former actress Geeta Basra, who's expecting her second child with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, has said that she would consider making a Bollywood comeback when she is ready.
Geeta, in an interview with Pinkvilla, spoke about why she stopped working in films and said, "Being a mother is the most rewarding and fulfilling role I've ever had in my life. I've loved every moment being with Hinaya. It was a personal choice that I didn't want to work."
"I was enjoying motherhood so much, and enjoying her milestones, and making sure that I'm there for every single moment of hers -- her first walk, her first laugh, her first word," she added.
The actress, best known for featuring in 'The Train' co-starring Emraan Hashmi, tied the knot with the senior off-spinner in Jalandhar in 2015 after a five-year courtship.
Geeta made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Dil Diya Hai' in 2006. She has been part of films such as 'Second Hand Husband' and 'Zila Ghaziabad'.
Talking about returning to acting after, Geeta said, "I enjoy what I used to do, and when the time comes, and when I'm ready, I will definitely head back to work."
Geeta and Harbhajan are currently expecting their second child.
The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram last month to share the news and posted pictures featuring Singh and their four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.
The picture showed their daughter holding a T-shirt with the tagline: "soon to be big sister."
"Coming soon. July 2021," Basra captioned the picture.
