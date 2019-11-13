More like Kapil Dev (paaji) as Ranveer Singh: Riteish Deshmukh can't stop LOLing over hilarious photoshop

Ranveer Singh playing Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83 is an old news. Riteish Deshmukh has Kapil channeling his inner Ranveer and we bet you will laugh your hearts out.
Riteish mocked the viral picture of Ranveer from a still in '83 where he looks exactly like the ace player. He photoshopped Ranveer's clothes from a Test match to a multicolour outfit, just like our hero wears on normal day! Riteish tweeted the picture with caption "More like Kapil Dev (paaji) as @RanveerOfficial".
While Ranveer will play the cricketer in movie, Deepika Padukone will star as his on-screen wife Romi Dev. Scheduled to release in April, 2020, '83 is actor's most anticipated movie.
