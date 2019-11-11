Ranveer Singh nails Haryana Hurricane Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in '83

After a series of successful films, Ranveer Singh will now essay the role of former India Cricket Team Captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s upcoming directorial, ’83. The team wrapped up the film in October. The first look of the film gave a glimpse of the actor displaying uncanny resemblance to the cricketer. And now, he has recreated the Haryana Hurricane’s iconic Natraj shot.

Kapil Dev’s captaincy played a crucial role in India’s 1983 World Cup win. Ranveer Singh recreated the iconic Natraj shot at Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England where Kapil Dev scored 175 runs in the semi-finals against Zimbabwe.

For the film, the actor underwent extreme physical transformation and training to get every nuance of Kapil Dev. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s twitter handle captioned it, “#RanveerAsKapil & the iconic ‘Natraj Shot’! The moment when the historic 175 runs against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge was made! #ThisIs83.”