'More Important Than Hatred & Division...': Hema Malini Reviews Stepson Sunny Deol Starrer Batwara 1947

Hema Malini Reviews Batwara 1947 | INstagram

After Dharmendra's demise, everyone was wondering what the equation would be between Hema Malini and her stepsons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. However, it seems like all is well in the family, as the veteran actress and BJP MP took to X to praise Sunny's recently released film Batwara 1947.

Hema tweeted, "I watched the movie 'Batwara' yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today (sic)."

I watched the movie “Batwara” yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today.



It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change… pic.twitter.com/vR12C4ObjA — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 17, 2026

She further wrote that the film reminds everyone that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are more important than hatred and division. The actress wrote that she hopes that the beautiful message in the movie inspires people to change their mindset and choose kindness over hate.

Hema Malini Praises Sunny Deol

The Sholay actress praised the actors' performances in Batwara 1947 and wrote, "Brilliant direction by Rajkumar Santoshi with outstanding performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. Also in the cast with good performances were Karan Deol & Preity Zinta. Congratulations to Aamir Khan for producing a timeless film with a message that is truly the need of the hour (sic)."

Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

Batwara 1947 has received mixed to positive reviews from critics and the audience. However, the film has failed to leave a mark at the box office during the weekend.

The movie has collected Rs. 26.50 crore net in India during its first weekend, which is a disappointing amount. Reportedly, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 120 crore, so clearly the first weekend collection is not up to the mark. Batwara 1947 needs to perform well at the box office during weekdays.

Batwara 1947 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Batwara 1947 has all the ingredients of an emotional Partition drama - action, family drama, patriotism, emotions and a strong central conflict. The performances, especially by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi, keep the film going."