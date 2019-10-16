More iconic duo than Shraddha Kapoor and rain? Twitter has a lot of suggestions

Shraddha Kapoor made her debut with Aashiqui 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo took over with their amazing chemistry and immortalised their kiss in the rain.
Furthermore Shraddha also became a monsoon hit-maker with her songs like Cham Cham from Baaghi and Baarish in Half Girlfriend. With all the stormy sequences in her kitty, a Tweet by Filmfare asked if there was a more iconic duo than Shraddha and Rain.
Here's how Twitter responded.
On work front, Shraddha has started shooting for her upcoming film "Baaghi 3". She will be seen in Remo D'Souza's "Street Dancer 3D", co-starring Varun Dhawan and slated to hit the screens in 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)