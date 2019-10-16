More iconic duo than Shraddha Kapoor and rain? Twitter has a lot of suggestions

Shraddha Kapoor made her debut with Aashiqui 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The duo took over with their amazing chemistry and immortalised their kiss in the rain.

Furthermore Shraddha also became a monsoon hit-maker with her songs like Cham Cham from Baaghi and Baarish in Half Girlfriend. With all the stormy sequences in her kitty, a Tweet by Filmfare asked if there was a more iconic duo than Shraddha and Rain.