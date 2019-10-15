Shraddha Kapoor gets emotional hearing her brother sing

Actress Shraddha Kapoor said that she was in tears after hearing her actor brother Siddhanth Kapoor sing.
Shraddha tweeted on Tuesday, where she shared a video link of the song "Kash fir se" from the film "Yaaram" sung by Siddhant.
"I was brought to tears when I heard my brother sing. Had goosebumps and was simply awestruck," Shraddha tweeted.
The "Baaghi" actress praised her brother.
"Bhaiya, you are one of the best people I know and your heart is shining through this entire song, through your voice! I love you. @SiddhanthKapoor," she added.
Shraddha has started shooting for her upcoming film "Baaghi 3". She will be seen in Remo D'Souza's "Street Dancer 3D", co-starring Varun Dhawan and slated to hit the screens in 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)