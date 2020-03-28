Moon Moon Sen birthday special: Bed tea, bold attitude and more reasons why there is no one like her

Sensual, glamorous, outspoken, in your face… Moon Sen couldn’t be more different from her reclusive legendary actress mother, Suchitra Sen, if she tried! Endearing because she is always just her posh, privileged self, this actress turned politician has naturally provided ample fodder to the gossip mills over the years.
On the occasion of her 66th birthday today, we revisit some of the shocking things she has said and done…and, more importantly, gotten away with, minus any serious harm done…Because, Moon Moon Sen!
Bold attitude
When most actresses would retire from films to marry and have kids, trust Moon Moon to go about it the other way around. She started her career in films and television after marriage and motherhood, making her debut in Andar Baahar (1984). Radiating unabashed sensuality, her bold role in the film raised many eyebrows at the time. Not surprisingly, she was also the model of choice for many ad filmmakers looking to make a splash with ads for soap. Note: This was one product which provided a convenient opening for some skin ‘n’ sizzle!
Dare to bare
She created something of a sensation when she declared that she would bare all even at 70. “Age is not important, the attitude is. Sophia is the ultimate glam girl who can manage to look beautiful in such a picture even now… In fact, I wouldn't mind myself if the shoot is done aesthetically and with taste,” she said, referring to a bare-all photo shoot.
Bed tea, anyone?
More recently, she had Twitter in splits with her utterly la-di-dah confession. Hours after violence was reported from West Bengal's Asansol constituency during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Moon Moon, who was the TMC candidate from the constituency, said that she was unaware of any violence in the constituency because she woke up late. “They gave me my bed tea very late, so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don't know," she said, when asked for her response over the clashes between the BJP and TMC workers.
Slipping away
Sometimes the baring has been unintentional, but her opponents have made the most of it… When she apparently suffered a wardrobe malfunction while campaigning at Asansol, pictures of the incident started to do the rounds of social media. A video of the wardrobe malfunction also went viral, allegedly helped on by the opposition.
My friend, Imran
Amidst simmering tension between India and Pakistan, TMC candidate Moon Moon Sen declared that she would again speak to her old “friend” Imran Khan, the Pakistan Prime Minister, if the need arose. “Imran is a friend of mine. We are not involved in any way. But the kind of divisive politics that is going on (over nationalism with reference to Pakistan) is very dangerous,” she said.
Mission glam
Never afraid of the glamour word, she again had people chuckling as she drew similarities between shooting for films and election campaigning. “There are many similarities between shooting for films and electioneering...because of the crowd, the adulation, eating at various hours and not the proper hours, dirty bathrooms. … It's very difficult to look glamorous in summer but I'll see what I can do. There's no harm in that. I've done theatre and I know to combat heat.”
