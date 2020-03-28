Moon Moon Sen birthday special: Bed tea, bold attitude and more reasons why there is no one like her

Bed tea, anyone?

More recently, she had Twitter in splits with her utterly la-di-dah confession. Hours after violence was reported from West Bengal's Asansol constituency during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Moon Moon, who was the TMC candidate from the constituency, said that she was unaware of any violence in the constituency because she woke up late. “They gave me my bed tea very late, so I woke up very late. What can I say? I really don't know," she said, when asked for her response over the clashes between the BJP and TMC workers.

Slipping away

Sometimes the baring has been unintentional, but her opponents have made the most of it… When she apparently suffered a wardrobe malfunction while campaigning at Asansol, pictures of the incident started to do the rounds of social media. A video of the wardrobe malfunction also went viral, allegedly helped on by the opposition.

My friend, Imran

Amidst simmering tension between India and Pakistan, TMC candidate Moon Moon Sen declared that she would again speak to her old “friend” Imran Khan, the Pakistan Prime Minister, if the need arose. “Imran is a friend of mine. We are not involved in any way. But the kind of divisive politics that is going on (over nationalism with reference to Pakistan) is very dangerous,” she said.

Mission glam

Never afraid of the glamour word, she again had people chuckling as she drew similarities between shooting for films and election campaigning. “There are many similarities between shooting for films and electioneering...because of the crowd, the adulation, eating at various hours and not the proper hours, dirty bathrooms. … It's very difficult to look glamorous in summer but I'll see what I can do. There's no harm in that. I've done theatre and I know to combat heat.”