Mookuthi Amman 2, Scene Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Will Nayanthara Starrer And Suriya's Film Perform Better On Saturday?

Mookuthi Amman 2, Scene Box Office Collection | YouTube

While everyone is busy discussing Ramayana, in Kollywood, two films have hit the big screens during the Diwali weekend. We are talking about Nayanthara-starrer Mookuthi Amman 2 and Suriya and Nazriya Nazim-starrer Scene. Both movies were released on Friday, and while the former took a low opening at the box office, the latter got a fantastic response on its first day. Now, all eyes are on the films' weekend collections.

Mookuthi Amman 2 box office collection day 2 prediction

According to Sacnilk, Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs. 1.88 crore net in India. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and netizens, but it looks like, on its second day, the Nayanthara-starrer might show a jump at the box office. As per early estimates, we can expect the movie to collect around Rs. 2.50–3 crore at the box office on Saturday. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Scene box office collection day 2 prediction

Meanwhile, Scene took a bumper opening and earned Rs. 19.15 crore net in India. Now, on its day two, we can expect the movie to be steady and collect around Rs. 19–20 crore. However, if the movie gets better footfalls in the night shows, we can expect the numbers to be higher. So, let's wait and watch.

Mookuthi Amman 2 budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of Mookuthi Amman 2, according to reports, the movie is made on a budget of Rs. 100 crore. So, if we look at the collection and the budget, the movie needs to show a miraculous jump at the box office during the coming days.

Scene budget

According to reports, Scene is made on a budget of around Rs. 50 crore, excluding Suriya's fees. So, the opening of Rs. 19.15 crore net in India is amazing.