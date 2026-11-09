Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nayanthara Starrer Shows Jump Over The Weekend, Earns ₹8.93 Crore

Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection | Instagram

On Friday, November 6, 2026, two Tamil films hit the big screens: Mookuthi Amman 2 and Scene. Both movies feature stars like Nayanthara and Suriya, respectively, but Mookuthi Amman 2 got a low opening at the box office, while Scene took a bumper start. Mookuthi Amman 2, which is directed by Sundar C, received mixed reviews from critics and the audience and earned Rs. 1.88 crore on Friday, according to Sacnilk.

On Saturday, it showed a jump and collected Rs. 2.45 crore, and on Sunday, it once again performed better and earned Rs. 4.60 crore net in India. The film's three-day total is Rs. 8.93 crore net and Rs. 10.35 crore gross in India.

Mookuthi Amman 2 budget

The makers of Mookuthi Amman 2 have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, but reportedly, it is made on a budget of Rs. 90–100 crore. So, if we look at the budget and the first weekend collection, the film has underperformed at the box office.

It needs a miraculous jump at the box office on Monday and needs to continue to perform well in the coming days. For now, we can expect that the movie might become a flop at the box office because of its high budget. However, let's wait and watch!

Mookuthi Amman 2 vs Scene box office

While Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs. 8.93 crore net in India, Scene has done excellent business during its first weekend. The Suriya starrer has collected Rs. 62.75 crore net in India in three days, and the gross collection is Rs. 72.90 crore.

Meanwhile, the worldwide gross collection of Scene stands at Rs. 116.65 crore.

Nayanthara movies

This year, we have watched Nayanthara in five films, including Mookuthi Amman 2. Her first release of the year, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, was a super hit, but Patriot, Toxic, and Hi failed to make a mark at the box office. So, let's wait and watch what verdict Mookuthi Amman 2 will get.