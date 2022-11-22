‘Monica, O My Darling’ actor Sikandar Kher: ‘OTT had more impact on my career’

Sikandar Kher is having a dream run on OTT. The actor is currently basking in the praise coming his way for his short but memorable role in the thriller Monica, O My Darling. Sikandar has previously won hearts with his performance in series like 24, Mum Bhai, and Aarya.

With so much appreciation coming his for Monica… when asked how he feels to taste acceptance finally because of OTT, he shares, “OTT has given employment to everyone and gives us more opportunity to reach people’s home. Most importantly, it had more impact on my career. I am really grateful. Length of the role doesn’t really matter. The best example is Monica… too.”

Sikandar, who has an exciting line up ahead in 2023, feels everyone has their own journey. “I believe, everyone has their own way in the industry, the important thing is to be at it. One must keep working and sooner or later, things are bound to happen. I am glad people are enjoying the work I am doing. I strongly feel that you get work from your previous work,” he tells.

Sikandar, who plays the role of Daulat in Aarya franchise, is one of the most-anticipated series on Indian OTT. “It’s been an amazing journey with the show. We are going to start season 3 soon in the next two months. I am overwhelmed to see the amount of love showered on the show. Working with Ram Madhwani is so phenomenal, he is such a good human being. Its so surreal to see that my character Daulat has connected with so many people,” he gushes.

The actor will soon mark his International acting debut. When asked if he feels that doing a Hollywood film, people would see him on a different light, he avers, “I don’t know, this you have to ask people where and how they see me. It is the script that connects the most with me irrespective of the language. Be it any country, the same hard work goes into.”

Elaborating his role in Dukaan, he reveals, “It is a sweet role, something I haven’t done before. I play a romantic chap, who owns a shop in a small village.”

On a parting note, he throws light on OTT being a saving grace for many in the industry. “I am happy that people’s work is being noticed. It is a great time in the industry,” he signs off.