Vijayanand trailer launch: Rishika Sharma on the Nihal R-starrer, 'It has been a very challenging journey to make this film'

Team of talks about the upcoming biopic during its trailer launch in Bengaluru

Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Rishika Sharma |
The trailer of Kannada cinema’s maiden biopic Vijayanand was launched at a mega event in Bengaluru. The film is based on the life of legendary entrepreneur Vijay Sankeshwar, the founder of VRL Logistics. The Rishika Sharma directorial stars Nihal R in the lead role. It is produced by Dr. Anand Sankeshwar and will release on December 9. The Free Press Journal was present at the do.

An emotional Nihal R shares, “I started my acting career in 2012-13. I started as an anchor followed by some serials and my first feature film as a negative lead. Vijayanand is my second film. I want to thank the pillars of my life, Vijay Sankeshwar sir himself, if he wouldn’t have agreed, we wouldn’t have made this masterpiece. I want to congratulate my old friend since my theatre days, Rishika, who has directed this film. Before meeting Vijay sir, I and Rishika did a thorough research on his life journey and struggles. I don’t belong to any film family and to do a film like this is a big opportunity.”

Nihal R

Nihal R |

He adds, “Both Vijay and Anand sir stood by me like a rock. I would be thankful to them for the rest of my life. I might do 100 other films but this one would always be special to me. I feel no matter how creative one is, if there’s no producer backing it, creativity remains in the pocket.”

Rishika Sharma

Rishika Sharma |

Director Rishika has earlier written and helmed Trunk and Vijayanand is her second outing. She states, “I would thank Vijay sir and the entire family to begin with. I am happy to see my press family, who has come from the entire country just to witness our grand trailer launch in Bengaluru. This film has come like a blessing in my life. This is the first-ever biopic from the Kannada industry about a Kannadiga and since Vijay sir is well known throughout the country, I and my team are excited to tell the story to all of you.”

CM of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai (r) launched the trailer

CM of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai (r) launched the trailer |

On a parting note, she concludes, “You all just saw a small glimpse of the film in the trailer, but I promise a complete entertainer since the story in itself is very commercial and relatable. It has been a very challenging journey to make this film. I can assure that people who believe in being self made would love this. There is a strong message in the film. We get emotional when we talk about our mothers but forget that fathers are our heroes. Vijayanand is nothing but a beautiful story of a father and a son.”

