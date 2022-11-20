Vijayanand trailer launch: Rishika Sharma on the Nihal R-starrer, 'It has been a very challenging journey to make this film'

Rishika Sharma |

The trailer of Kannada cinema’s maiden biopic Vijayanand was launched at a mega event in Bengaluru. The film is based on the life of legendary entrepreneur Vijay Sankeshwar, the founder of VRL Logistics. The Rishika Sharma directorial stars Nihal R in the lead role. It is produced by Dr. Anand Sankeshwar and will release on December 9. The Free Press Journal was present at the do.

An emotional Nihal R shares, “I started my acting career in 2012-13. I started as an anchor followed by some serials and my first feature film as a negative lead. Vijayanand is my second film. I want to thank the pillars of my life, Vijay Sankeshwar sir himself, if he wouldn’t have agreed, we wouldn’t have made this masterpiece. I want to congratulate my old friend since my theatre days, Rishika, who has directed this film. Before meeting Vijay sir, I and Rishika did a thorough research on his life journey and struggles. I don’t belong to any film family and to do a film like this is a big opportunity.”

Nihal R |

He adds, “Both Vijay and Anand sir stood by me like a rock. I would be thankful to them for the rest of my life. I might do 100 other films but this one would always be special to me. I feel no matter how creative one is, if there’s no producer backing it, creativity remains in the pocket.”

Rishika Sharma |

Director Rishika has earlier written and helmed Trunk and Vijayanand is her second outing. She states, “I would thank Vijay sir and the entire family to begin with. I am happy to see my press family, who has come from the entire country just to witness our grand trailer launch in Bengaluru. This film has come like a blessing in my life. This is the first-ever biopic from the Kannada industry about a Kannadiga and since Vijay sir is well known throughout the country, I and my team are excited to tell the story to all of you.”

CM of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai (r) launched the trailer |

On a parting note, she concludes, “You all just saw a small glimpse of the film in the trailer, but I promise a complete entertainer since the story in itself is very commercial and relatable. It has been a very challenging journey to make this film. I can assure that people who believe in being self made would love this. There is a strong message in the film. We get emotional when we talk about our mothers but forget that fathers are our heroes. Vijayanand is nothing but a beautiful story of a father and a son.”