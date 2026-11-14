'Money Is Not The Issue': Sharad Kapoor Appeals To CINTAA For Work After His Viral Videos Spark Financial Concerns – VIDEO

Sharad Kapoor Seeks Acting Opportunities After Viral Videos | Instagram

Josh actor Sharad Kapoor's emotional video recently went viral after his four pet dogs were moved to an animal welfare centre amid his ongoing health issues, which have made it difficult for him to care for them. In another video, the actor was seen struggling to stand and using a walker for support. The visuals sparked concern among fans, with many raising questions about his financial situation and overall well-being.

Sharad Kapoor Seeks Acting Opportunities After Viral Videos

Amid the speculation, Sharad has now clarified that he is not facing financial difficulties and is simply looking for good work opportunities. Following the viral videos, actress and animal activist Jaya Bhattacharya visited him and shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which Sharad made an appeal to the film industry and the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) for support.

In the video, Sharad said, "I want to appeal to CINTAA that I am looking for good work. And I need your support, and I know you have always supported people around you. A little bit of moral support is also enough for me."

Sharad Kapoor Says He Is Not Facing Financial Trouble

Addressing speculation surrounding his financial situation, the actor added, "I am a great actor and you know that. Money is not the issue. The only issue is I am just looking forward to start work again."

Sharad Kapoor Shares Health Update After Leg Injury

Sharad also opened up about the health condition that has kept him away from work. Revealing that he injured his leg while playing football in Barcelona, the actor recalled the incident with humour. He said, "I went to play football in Barcelona like an idiot. Looking at all great players, I thought I too was Messi, and that attitude injured my leg. Another player’s leg just touched me when I knew the injury had been done."

Sharad Kapoor Seeks Work In Films, Serials And OTT

However, Sharad shared that doctors have assured him of a complete recovery within the next two months, and he can resume work in January 2027.

The actor further expressed his interest in exploring opportunities across different platforms, particularly OTT services such as Netflix and Jio, which offer wider reach. He added that he would be extremely happy if given an opportunity to work again.