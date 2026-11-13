'Haddi Mein Crack Aa Gaya...': Sharad Kapoor Struggles To Stand, Uses Walking Aid As His Dogs Move To Animal Welfare; Hopes To Return To Films—VIDEO

Sharad Kapoor Gets Emotional As His 4 Dogs Are Relocated | Instagram

Josh actor Sharad Kapoor's emotional video had gone viral after his four pet dogs were moved to an animal welfare center amid his ongoing health issues and physical challenges, which have made it difficult for him to care for them. Sharad's friend, Hema Choudhary, founder of Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, revealed that the actor did not want his dogs to leave his home. However, the family has been going through a difficult situation.

Sharad Kapoor Seen Using Walker After Football Injury

In a new video shared by Hema, Sharad's dogs were seen sitting inside a car as they were being taken to the animal welfare center. The actor, meanwhile, appeared to be struggling to stand and was seen holding a walker for support while walking.

Talking about his injury, Sharad was heard saying, "I am giving my dogs, with my consent, to Hema. When I achieve my house, I will get them, so they will come to me. Yeh chot mujhe aise hi lagi hai, main football khel raha tha, haddi mein thoda crack aa gaya hai. But thank you, God. Thank you to all the people who love me."

Sharad Kapoor Hopes To Return To Films

In another video, Hema revealed that Sharad wishes to return to films soon. She also urged his fans to pray for his speedy recovery, mentioning that the actor has suffered a leg injury. Sharad, meanwhile, admitted that he was feeling upset about his dogs being moved to the animal welfare centre.

Promises To Bring Them Back

However, he expressed hope of bringing them back home after 15 days, once he shifts to a new house.

Sharad Kapoor is known for his work in Hindi and Bengali cinema, as well as television. He made his acting debut in 1994 with Mera Pyara Bharat and went on to feature in several films, including Trishakti, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Wanted and Jai Ho, among others.