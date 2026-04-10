Monalisa Is Minor; FIR Filed Against Husband Farman Khan Under POCSO Act

Monalisa / Farman Khan | Instagram

The viral Kumbh girl, Monalisa, who got married to her boyfriend Farman Khan in Kerala last month, is reportedly a minor. Her age was also the topic of discussion, and now, according to reports, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) claims that Monalisa is a minor. Their investigation revealed that she is 16 years old. An FIR has been filed against her husband, Farman, under the POCSO Act at the Maheshwar police station in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.

According to a report in Aaj Taj, the investigation done by the NCST established that Monalisa was married off as an adult, but she is actually a minor girl from the Pardhi tribal community.

Monalisa Is 16 Years Old

According to reports, the NCST team has conducted a thorough investigation. The investigation team checked the records of the Government Medical Hospital in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh, and found that Monalisa was born on December 30, 2009, at 5:50 p.m. So, at the time of her marriage (March 11, 2026), she was 16 years old.

The investigation began at the Arumanoor Temple in Poovar, near Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, where Monalisa and Farman got married. The temple administration confirmed that their wedding took place on the age criteria listed on their Aadhaar cards. The marriage was registered at the village panchayat office in Poovar village, Kerala.

FIR Against Monalisa's Husband

An FIR has been registered at the Maheshwar police station in Madhya Pradesh against Farman. Reportedly, after the findings of the investigations, the police have invoked multiple charges against him, including provisions under the POCSO Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, given Monalisa’s tribal background.

Neither Farman nor Monalisa has shared anything about the whole scenario yet.

Earlier, during a press conference, Monalisa claimed that she fell in love with Farman during the shooting of a film. Her family was forcing her to get married to someone else, and that's why she and Farman decided to get married. The two have earlier denied the claims of Monalisa being a minor.