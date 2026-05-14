Mohanlal, Mammootty And More Mollywood Celebrities Congratulate New Chief Minister Of Kerala VD Satheesan

Mollywood Celebrities Congratulate New Chief Minister Of Kerala VD Satheesan | Instagram / X

On Thursday, VD Satheesan was named as the next Chief Minister of Kerala by the Congress High Command. In the Assembly elections this year, the United Democratic Front (UDF) won, ending the 10-year rule of the LDF led by Pinarayi Vijayan. After it was announced that Satheesan would be the new CM of the state, many Mollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate him.

Mohanlal, who is one of the biggest stars in the Malayalam film industry, tweeted, "Heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed Kerala Chief Minister Shri V D Satheesan. May his leadership successfully guide the state towards a new path of development (sic)." Check out his tweet below...

After Mohanlal, it is Mammootty who rules Mollywood. The Patriot actor also took to X to congratulate Satheesan. He tweeted, "Heartfelt congratulations to Shri V. D. Satheesan, appointed as the 13th Chief Minister of Kerala (sic)." Check out his tweet below...

Moothon actor Nivin Pauly also tweeted, "All the best for the journey towards a new Kerala ✨ Warm congratulations to Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan sir.. (sic)."

After his name was announced as the new CM of Kerala, according to NDTV, Satheesan said, "I achieved this with the support of lakhs of Congress workers and team UDF."

Satheesan was competing with KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala for the CM post. After the announcement, Venugopal stated, "I am fully satisfied. I will stand with the high command's decision. I congratulate Satheesan on being selected as Kerala Chief Minister, will provide all support to him and the UDF government."

Satheesan is scheduled to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala on Monday, May 18, 2026. We can expect that Mollywood celebrities might attend the oath-taking ceremony. So, let's see which celebs will be there at the ceremony.