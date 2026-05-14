'I Welcome Party Decision Wholeheartedly': Venugopal After Congress Names VD Satheesan As Kerala CM

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal |

KC Venugopal, Congress general secretary (organisation), who was in the race to become the next Kerala chief minister, welcomed the party’s decision to pick VD Satheesan as the chief minister of Kerala and congratulated him on Thursday.

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Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Venugopal said, “The Congress high command has decided on VD Satheesan as the chief minister of Kerala. I wholeheartedly welcome that decision. I congratulate VD Satheesan on this position. I think the people of Kerala have given a massive mandate to the UDF. The government under the leadership of VD Satheesan can fulfil the aspirations and promises made to the people of Kerala.”

The Congress high command took more than 10 days to finalise the name for the CM post after the results were declared on May 4.

The Congress-led UDF secured a landslide victory in the Kerala Assembly elections, but the real challenge it faced was deciding the chief ministerial face, as different camps were lobbying for different leaders.

The leaders considered serious contenders for the CM post included Satheesan, Venugopal, and Ramesh Chennithala.