 VD Satheesan, Senior Congress Leader, Set To Become Next Kerala CM After UDF’s Massive Election Victory
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HomeIndiaVD Satheesan, Senior Congress Leader, Set To Become Next Kerala CM After UDF’s Massive Election Victory

VD Satheesan, Senior Congress Leader, Set To Become Next Kerala CM After UDF’s Massive Election Victory

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan is set to become the next Chief Minister of Kerala after the United Democratic Front (UDF) won 102 of 140 seats, Kerala Congress in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi said on Thursday. The Congress-led alliance defeated the LDF, with Satheesan credited for leading the campaign and winning from North Paravoor constituency seat.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
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VD Satheesan Set To Become Next Kerala CM After UDF’s Massive Election Victory |

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, is set to become the next Chief Minister of Kerala, Kerala Congress in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi announced on Thursday.

The announcement comes after the United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a sweeping victory in the recently concluded Kerala Assembly elections, winning 102 out of the 140 seats in the state Assembly.

Shortly after the announcement, celebrations began at the residence of VD Satheesan as Congress named him the Chief Minister of Kerala.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

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