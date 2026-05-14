VD Satheesan, Senior Congress Leader, Set To Become Next Kerala CM After UDF’s Massive Election Victory

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, is set to become the next Chief Minister of Kerala, Kerala Congress in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi announced on Thursday.
The announcement comes after the United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a sweeping victory in the recently concluded Kerala Assembly elections, winning 102 out of the 140 seats in the state Assembly.
Shortly after the announcement, celebrations began at the residence of VD Satheesan as Congress named him the Chief Minister of Kerala.
This is breaking news. More details are awaited.