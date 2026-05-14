VD Satheesan, Senior Congress Leader, Set To Become Next Kerala CM After UDF’s Massive Election Victory

VD Satheesan Set To Become Next Kerala CM After UDF’s Massive Election Victory |

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, is set to become the next Chief Minister of Kerala, Kerala Congress in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi announced on Thursday.

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The announcement comes after the United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a sweeping victory in the recently concluded Kerala Assembly elections, winning 102 out of the 140 seats in the state Assembly.

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Shortly after the announcement, celebrations began at the residence of VD Satheesan as Congress named him the Chief Minister of Kerala.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.