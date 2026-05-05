Who Will Be Congress’s Pick For Kerala Chief Ministerial Post? KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan Among Key Contenders

New Delhi: After ten years of CPI(M) rule, the Congress has not only made a comeback but also breached the last fortress of the Left. The Congress will now have its fourth Chief Minister, three of whom have been from southern states.

The Congress-led UDF did not declare a Chief Ministerial candidate before the elections; instead opted to project a collective leadership against incumbent Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the LDF.

Here is a list of leaders who are considered contenders for the top post in the state.

KC Venugopal:

KC Venugopal is considered a staunch loyalist of the Gandhi family. The 63-year-old is currently a Lok Sabha MP and the General Secretary (Organisation). However, he did not contest the Assembly elections, so if he is chosen by the party leadership, he will have to contest a by-election, as there is no Legislative Council in the state.

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Under Article 164(4) of the Indian Constitution, a non-MLA can be appointed Chief Minister. The person must be appointed by the Governor, have the backing of the majority party or coalition, and secure a seat in the state legislature within six months of taking the oath.

VD Satheesan:

VD Satheesan is the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly. He is a five-time MLA from Paravur in Ernakulam district and is firmly rooted in Nehruvian ideology.

Ramesh Chennithala:

Veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala is a former Leader of the Opposition. He began his political career with the Congress’ student wing, the NSUI, and also served as its All India President.

He has a strong connect within the party organisation, even beyond the state. He was earlier appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Maharashtra and was given the responsibility of resolving factionalism within the party.

Among Congress’ Nair leaders, Chennithala has one of the strongest community connects due to his close ties with the Nair Service Society. The Nair community is estimated to constitute approximately 12% to 15% of Kerala’s population.