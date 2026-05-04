Congress MP KC Venugopal Says Anti-Incumbency Against LDF Powered Congress-Led UDF Win In Kerala

The Congress-led UDF appears poised to make significant gains in Kerala, according to a pre-poll survey released ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. | File photo

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP K. C. Venugopal on Monday said that the party benefited from a strong anti-incumbency sentiment against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections.

He stated that public dissatisfaction with the government played a key role in shaping the electoral outcome, adding that the Congress effectively capitalised on the prevailing mood.

Venugopal further said that senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra enjoy significant popularity among the people of the state.

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"There was anti-incumbency against the government in the public mood...We capitalised on the anti-incumbency sentiment...The people of the state like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a lot...The LDF government was very corrupt", the Congress MP Venugopal told ANI.

Earlier, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday termed the Keralam Assembly Election 2026 verdict a "historic" and "tremendous" mandate for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), as trends indicated a sweeping victory and a return to power after a decade.

Speaking to reporters here, Tharoor said the scale of the win had exceeded expectations and reflected a strong desire for political change among voters.

"It's a historic day for us. It's a tremendous victory... even greater than we had expected. We are looking at an amazing result in Kerala, conceivably over 100 seats," Tharoor said. He noted that the outcome could mark a significant shift in India's political landscape, adding that the Left's decline in Kerala would signal the end of its last major stronghold. "In some ways, it is a closing of a big chapter in India's democratic political history," he remarked.

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The Congress-led UDF has crossed the majority mark in the 140-member Assembly, with early trends showing it comfortably ahead of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The verdict is being seen as a decisive rejection of the LDF's 10-year tenure, marked by anti-incumbency sentiment and governance concerns.

On speculation about the chief ministerial face, Tharoor ruled himself out, stating, "I'm an MP in Delhi and I'll continue to be that... there is no shortage of capable leaders for the High Command to choose from."

He added that the leadership decision would be taken by the party's central leadership in due course.Tharoor also acknowledged that while anti-incumbency played a role, voters had responded positively to the UDF's message of change and development. "People have clearly signalled their determination to have a change," he said.

Counting is underway across key states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, with tight security arrangements in place as results continue to unfold.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)