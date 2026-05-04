From Namo’s India To 'Modimay' Bharat, Saffron Wave Sweeps Across States As West Bengal Emerges As The Latest Breakthrough |

From the Hindi heartland to the eastern frontier, India’s political map is undergoing a visible transformation. The rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party is no longer limited to its traditional bases, it is steadily pushing into regions that once appeared politically distant. What was earlier seen as incremental growth now appears more decisive, with electoral gains reflecting a broader shift in voter sentiment.

From Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh in the west and centre, to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand in the north, the saffron spread has been steady. The capital Delhi, after nearly three decades, has also returned to the party’s fold, reinforcing its hold in the national capital region.

𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐥, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐩 𝐢𝐬𝐧’𝐭 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐢𝐭’𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬.



North to Northeast, the colour shift is no longer subtle. Bengal is simply the… pic.twitter.com/QODKYqCyU1 — BJP (@BJP4India) May 4, 2026

Bengal emerges as a turning point

West Bengal has become the most striking example of this transition. From a modest tally in 2021, the BJP has made notable gains in the Presidency region, including Kolkata and its surrounding districts. The party’s reach, once largely confined to North Bengal’s tea garden belt, now extends into urban pockets and semi urban clusters.

Early trends suggest the BJP is on course to mount a serious challenge to the long standing dominance of the Trinamool Congress. With numbers inching close to the majority mark, the scale of this political shift points to a significant moment in the state’s electoral history.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: As vote counting is underway in four states and Puducherry, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "A miracle has happened in Assam and Puducherry, and even in Tamil Nadu..." pic.twitter.com/sojVOtiQwI — IANS (@ians_india) May 4, 2026

Northeast to south, expansion continues

The map also reflects a strong presence in the Northeast, with Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Meghalaya showing alignment with the BJP or its allies. This region, once fragmented politically, now forms a significant part of the party’s expanding base.

In the east, Odisha and parts of Andhra Pradesh signal growing influence, while Maharashtra and Goa continue to remain key contributors to the party’s strength.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: As vote counting is underway in four states and Puducherry, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar says, "In West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry, the NDA government is going to be formed." pic.twitter.com/2x8Im9UIPZ — IANS (@ians_india) May 4, 2026

Leadership shaping the narrative

At the centre of this expansion is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose leadership continues to anchor the party’s appeal. Supporters view this rise as part of a broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, where governance, development, and national identity converge.

A wider national pattern

The developments in Bengal are not isolated. Across India, similar patterns are unfolding. In Delhi, the party returned to power after nearly 27 years, reclaiming the national capital region. In Assam, the NDA continues to strengthen its position, while in Bihar, the alliance has recorded one of its strongest performances in recent years.

Even in southern states such as Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where the BJP is yet to dominate, there is a gradual rise in vote share, indicating a slow but steady expansion.

#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | Kolkata: Women workers of the BJP carry paper cones of 'jhalmuri' and sing 'jhal legeche' as they celebrate party's performance in the state elections.



Of the 293 seats, the party is leading on 186 as of now. pic.twitter.com/q6BYkhdqDm — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Leadership and narrative driving momentum

At the centre of this expansion is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose leadership remains a key factor in the party’s nationwide appeal. Supporters frame this phase as part of a larger journey towards a developed India, often referred to as Viksit Bharat 2047.

A shift that goes beyond numbers

With several hours of counting on May 4, 2026, pointing towards major political upsets, the BJP’s growth reflects more than just electoral arithmetic. It signals a changing political narrative, one that blends governance, aspiration, and national identity.

From the heartland to Bengal, the colour shift is no longer subtle, it is shaping the contours of India’s political future.