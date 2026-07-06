Mohanlal Declares 10 Elephant Tusks & 13 Ivory Idols, Including Lord Krishna, Tirupati Balaji's, In Wildlife Case

Mohanlal | PTI Image

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal declared possession of 10 elephant tusks and 13 ivory idols to the Kerala Forest Department under the state's wildlife amnesty scheme, even as the long-running wildlife case against him continues in court.

The declaration was submitted to the Malayattoor Divisional Forest Office under the amnesty programme, which allows people to voluntarily disclose wildlife articles in their possession to regularise ownership and avoid penal action. The latest declaration includes ivory idols of deities such as Lord Krishna, Lord Ram and Tirupati Balaji.

According to media reports, forest officials stated that Mohanlal had earlier declared four elephant tusks. He has now added six more tusks along with 13 ivory idols, with the collection weighing around 46 kg. The actor reportedly maintained that the tusks were either inherited or received as gifts. Authorities have said the declared items will undergo DNA testing to verify their origin and authenticity.

The case dates back to August 2011, when the Income Tax Department recovered elephant tusks and ivory artefacts during a raid at Mohanlal's residence in Kochi. The matter was later handed over to the Forest Department, which booked the actor for alleged illegal possession of wildlife articles.

Over the years, the case has witnessed several legal developments. While the Kerala government had earlier sought to withdraw the proceedings, both the trial court and the Kerala High Court rejected the request, allowing the case to continue.

In 2016, the Kerala High Court also cancelled the ownership certificates issued to Mohanlal, citing procedural irregularities. However, the court observed that the state could introduce a notification allowing individuals or specific categories of people to declare wildlife articles in their possession and seek protection from legal action under an amnesty scheme.

Earlier this year, Mohanlal had submitted an application to surrender the ivory articles. In March 2025, Malayattoor Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) P. Karthik confirmed the development.

On the work front, Mohanlal has a busy slate of films ahead. He is currently shooting Athimanoharam, directed by Thudarum filmmaker Tharun Moorthy, in which he plays a police officer after a long gap. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24.

The actor was recently seen in Drishyam 3, directed by Jeethu Joseph. He has also announced Nedumkandam Miracle. Additionally, Mohanlal has signed his 367th film, tentatively titled L367, which will be directed by Meppadiyan filmmaker Vishnu Mohan. He is also set to reunite with filmmaker Priyadarshan for another project.