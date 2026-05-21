Happy Birthday Mohanlal: From Drishyam To Thudarum, Watch Iconic Films Of 'Lalettan' On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | May 21, 2026
With career-defining roles spanning over four decades, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, or Lalettan, has amassed a massive fan following across languages and nations. Let's take a look at some of his best films on his 66th birthday available on OTT.
Company is a 2002 film which explores the rise and fall of a powerful underworld gang, loosely inspired by the real-life story of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan. In the film, he plays Veerappalli Srinivasan, a tough and smart Mumbai police officer. It is available on Prime Video, ZEE5, and YouTube.
Drishyam is a gripping crime thriller written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. It is a testament to Mohanlal's acting prowess. In the film, the actor plays the role of Georgekutty, a simple, kind-hearted cable TV operator who loves his family more than anything. You can enjoy this film on JioHotstar and YouTube.
Lucifer is an action thriller directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. In the film, the actor plays the role of Stephen Nedumpally, a man who seems to act as a calm political problem-solver on the surface. The 2019 film is available on SonyLiv and Prime Video.
Hridayapoorvam is a romantic comedy-drama film in which Mohanlal plays the role of a middle-aged, simple man who runs a cloud kitchen. It is available on JioHotstar.
Thudarum is a gripping action-thriller film that narrates the story of a humble taxi driver named Shanmugham, known as Benz, who is forced into a difficult situation when his car is involved in a drug-related incident. It is available to watch on JioHotstar.
Iruvar is Mani Ratnam's masterpiece, where Mohanlal plays Anandan, a struggling actor who rises to superstardom and eventually becomes a political leader. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.
Manichitrathazhu is a comedy horror film in which Mohanlal plays Dr. Sunny, a witty and intelligent psychiatrist who acts as a trouble-shooter. It is available on JioHotstar, Prime Video and YouTube.
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