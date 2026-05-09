'Impossible To Look Away': Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 Trailer Leaves Fans Thrilled; Netizens React- WATCH

Drishyam 3 Trailer |

The trailer of Drishyam 3 has officially been released on social media, leaving fans excited and intrigued. Viewers are already calling the film “intense” after watching the gripping trailer. The third instalment of the blockbuster franchise is set to release on the occasion of lead actor Mohanlal’s birthday, adding to the excitement among fans eager to see what lies ahead for Georgekutty and his family.

As the trailer of Drishyam 3 dropped, the makers shared, "Drishyam 3 continues the gripping saga of truth, deception, and consequences, brought to life through the lens of Malayalam cinema."

Drishyam 3 Trailer: Fans React

Soon after the trailer release, fans flooded social media with reactions. One user tweeted, "If the trailer itself feels this intense, imagine the madness waiting in the full movie Drishyam 3 and Mohanlal never disappoint when it comes to suspense." Reacting to Jeethu Joseph’s film, another fan wrote, "Hoping for yet another Jeethu Joseph magic."

If the trailer itself feels this intense, imagine the madness waiting in the full movie Drishyam 3 and Mohanlal never disappoint when it comes to suspense — Snehal (@sneh42861) May 9, 2026

Hoping for yet another Jeethu Joseph magic ✨

Couldn’t watch 1 and 2 in cinemas. Can’t miss the third edition.

Drishyam 3 FDFS 🇺🇸 #drishyam #DrishyamTrailer #mohanlal #lalettan pic.twitter.com/43so94ONFm — Raghu Rajaram (@RaghuTweetbook) May 9, 2026

Another viewer shared, "Intriguing… that’s the first feeling the trailer of Drishyam 3 leaves you with. Mohanlal as Georgekutty is simply extraordinary , the way he slips into that man’s silence, fear and intelligence is magic. Drishyam 3, a smartly written mystery thriller already feels impossible to look away."