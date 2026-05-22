Mohanlal Gets Emotional As Fans Cheer Loudly During Drishyam 3 Screening In Dubai; VIRAL Video Wins Hearts

Mohanlal Moved By Fans' Love At Drishyam 3 Screening | Photo Via Instagram

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was left emotional after receiving an overwhelming response from fans during a screening of his recently released film Drishyam 3 in Dubai. A video from the screening has now gone viral on social media, winning hearts across the internet. The clip shows the veteran actor visibly moved as fans cheered loudly, applauded, and welcomed him with immense love at the packed theatre.

Mohanlal Moved By Fans' Love At Drishyam 3 Screening

In the now-viral video, Mohanlal was wiping his tears, smiling warmly while acknowledging the crowd’s affection. Several fans were also seen recording the memorable moment on their phones, while others gave him a standing ovation. The heartwarming reaction has once again highlighted the actor’s massive fan following not just in India, but across the globe.

Check out the video:

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1

The Drishyam franchise remains one of the most successful thriller series in Indian cinema, with Mohanlal’s portrayal of Georgekutty receiving widespread appreciation over the years.

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 13.70 crore in Malayalam on Day 1 across 3,503 screens. In other languages, the film collected Rs 20 lakh in Kannada, Rs 45 lakh in Tamil, and Rs 1.50 crore in Telugu. Overseas, the film grossed Rs 30 crore, taking its total worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 48.37 crore.

Drishyam 3 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to Drishyam 3 and wrote, "Drishyam 3 may not surpass the ingenious precision of its predecessor, but it understands the tragic burden of living inside one’s own alibi. The film succeeds because it recognises that secrets do not disappear with time. They simply become family traditions."

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 also features Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles from the previous two films.