Drishyam 3 Ending Explained: Mohalal & Meena's Film's Last Scene Leaves Fans Convinced Drishyam 4 Is Coming

Drishyam 3 Ending Explained |

The much-awaited Malayalam film Drishyam 3 hit theatres on May 21, 2026. Fans have flooded social media with their reactions after watching the movie. Mohanlal and Meena are back as Georgekutty and Rani in yet another gripping crime drama. However, the film ends with an unexpected twist. Let us take a look at what happens at the end of Drishyam 3 without giving away major spoilers, so that you can still enjoy the movie in theatres if you haven’t watched it yet.

Drishyam 3 Ending Explained

Drishyam 3 ends at a point that leaves the storyline open for a potential Drishyam 4. Industry tracker Christopher Kanagaraj wrote, "#Drishyam3 Ends with a Lead for Part-4."

#Drishyam3 Ends with a Lead for Part-4 😕 — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) May 21, 2026

After watching the movie, a user reacted to the ending and wrote, "Being a Drishyam series admirer,this is just a personal thing to share with. The movie as well as the franchise has got a perfect ending now and feels the team need not to go the radius of Drishyam 4." However, the user also claimed, "Based on personal viewing experience, Drishyam 1 > Drishyam 2 > Drishyam 3."

Being a Drishyam series admirer,this is just a personal thing to share with.



The movie as well as the franchise has got a perfect ending now and feels the team need not to go the radius of Drishyam 4.



Based on personal viewing experience, Drishyam 1 > Drishyam 2 >Drishyam 3 pic.twitter.com/44eoDVphOo — 𝙸𝙽𝙳𝙴𝚁𝙹𝙴𝙴𝚃*_ 🍷 (@phadi_boy_01) May 21, 2026

Drishyam 3 focuses more on the emotional struggles of Georgekutty compared to the investigative side of the story. While the previous instalments showcased how Georgekutty protected his family, the third part dives deeper into the emotional burden and sacrifices he has endured over the years to keep his family safe.

Drishyam 3 Cast & Crew

Talking about the Malayalam film Drishyam 3, the much-awaited thriller marks the return of Mohanlal as Georgekutty alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and K. B. Ganesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The film has been written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, while Antony Perumbavoor has backed the project under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The crime thriller features music composed by Anil Johnson, cinematography by Satheesh Kurup, and editing by V. S. Vinayak.