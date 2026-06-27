'Modi Ji Modi Ji Bolti Hai..': Suniel Shetty Reveals His 15-Month-Old Granddaughter Offers Laddus To Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Picture

Suniel Shetty Talks About PM Modi | Instagram

Suniel Shetty starrer Welcome to the Jungle was released on Friday, and it took a decent opening at the box office. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of the movie, and during a recent interview, he spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and revealed that even his 15-month-old granddaughter is a fan of PM Modi.

While talking to Times Now about the Prime Minister, Shetty said, "I have always said I am a huge fan of him. I am not talking about a party, I am talking about a leader. If a leader excites me, it excites me. As much as I love my country, I love that man. There's something about him."

Sunil Shetty revealed that his 15‑month‑old granddaughter has a picture of Narendra Modi in a book next to Sai Baba. She performs Modi’s pooja, even offering laddus to his photo from a Ganesh Ji mandir because he is seen as divine. This shows just how far Bollywood has fallen pic.twitter.com/wTxfc5OdGa — r (@bekhayalime) June 26, 2026

He further said, "You won't believe it, my granddaughter is 15 months old. One of her nannies showed her a photograph of Modi ji at the airport. Today, every morning, she takes a Sai Baba book in which there is a big photo of Modi ji, she opens it and says, 'Modi ji, Modi ji.' She goes near Ganpati ji's idol, where laddus are kept. She takes make-believe laddus and feeds him. I have not said anything to her, neither has her mother, nor has her nanny. The nanny only said 'Modi ji'. There must be something. Nobody has said a word about him, but she will say 'Modi ji'. So, there is something magical."

The video of Shetty has gone viral on social media, and while some netizens are praising his devotion towards PM Modi, some are slamming him.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Welcome to the Jungle took a decent opening at the box office and collected Rs. 15 crore on its first day. The movie had earned Rs. 3.75 crore during paid previews, so the total box office collection is Rs. 18.75 crore. However, the film clearly needs to show a huge jump at the box office during the weekend.