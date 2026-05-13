'She Is Exactly Like Athiya': Suniel Shetty Opens Up About Granddaughter Evaarah | FPJ Exclusive

Suniel Shetty, who is pushing 64, has never looked better. |

Suniel Shetty, who is pushing 64, has never looked better. The Bollywood actor, producer, and businessman says he receives compliments galore for his lean physique and shining skin, and that he is totally humbled by the praise. Apart from all this, he is happy to be the fittest granddad in B-town. His granddaughter, who has just about started babbling “Aaja” (granddad in Tulu), is the apple of his eye, and Suniel can’t stop talking about her.

“She is exactly like Athiya, in fact a 2.0 version of her,” says the beaming grandpa. “I spend every free moment with her.” Running us through his day, Suniel says, “I am in the gym from 5.30 to 7 am. Post that, I take a quick shower and go to meet my 13-month-old granddaughter. This is my happiest, most fulfilling phase,” he says. When work beckons, he steps out, but once again he is dying to get home to be with their ghar ki Lakshmi.

Suniel Shetty’s actress daughter, Athiya, married ace cricketer K. L. Rahul in January 2023. Rahul and she welcomed their angel, Evaarah Vipula Rahul, in March 2025. Coincidentally, Suniel and his son-in-law Rahul live in the same building on Pali Hill, Mumbai.

“So accessibility to Athiya’s home to see Evaarah is never an issue,” he tells us. Seeing the actor and hearing him speak about his granddaughter, we can vouch he means every word of what he says.