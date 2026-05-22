Model Andrea Del Val Attacked By Her Stylist In Cannes Hotel, Shares Disturbing Video With Blood-Soaked Face

Miss Venezuela alleges stylist attacked her at Cannes | Photo Via Instagram

Model and beauty queen Andrea del Val, Miss Venezuela 2025, was allegedly attacked by her stylist, Giovanni Laguna, during their stay in Cannes amid the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. She shared a disturbing video on social media showing visible facial injuries and blood streaming down her face, alleging that Laguna stabbed her. In the video shared by Tuesday, the stylist is also seen sitting on a sofa in the room while Andrea, 29, records the clip. The shocking visuals quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion and concern across social media platforms.

Andrea Del Val Shares Bloody Video After Attack By Stylist

“Look, this is what Giovanni Laguna did. Congratulations, Giovanni, this is what I wanted, for you to show who you were,” del Val was heard saying in Spanish in the video, as reported by New York Post. While the exact circumstances leading up to the altercation remain unclear, reports indicate the confrontation occurred during festival-related activities in the French city.

🚨 La modelo y reina de belleza Andrea del Val denunció haber sido agredida por el estilista Giovanni Laguna mientras ambos se encontraban en #Cannes, Francia, durante actividades relacionadas con el Festival de Cannes. Videos difundidos en redes muestran a la miss con el rostro… pic.twitter.com/VynG7g4bfI — OJOseco (@OjoSecoEcuador) May 22, 2026

French authorities intervened following the accusations, and Giovanni Laguna was later detained by police for questioning.

🟡#EnVideo | Luego de la denuncia por parte de la Miss Venezuela Global, Andrea Carolina Del Val, por agresión del estilista Giovanni Laguna, surge nuevo video donde se oberva una discusión entre los implicados.



🎥Cdltnews#Globovisión #Espectáculos pic.twitter.com/wgtnIQF7PQ — Globovisión (@globovision) May 21, 2026

According to reports in Venezuelan and Mexican media, guests staying at the luxury hotel contacted authorities after allegedly hearing loud shouting, sounds of blows, and indications of a violent physical struggle coming from the room.

🚨 Giovanni Laguna, estilista ligado a Fátima Bosch, fue detenido en Cannes tras un altercado con Andrea del Val, Miss Venezuela Global 2025. 😱 La modelo apareció con el rostro ensangrentado mientras videos de la discusión comenzaron a viralizarse en redes. pic.twitter.com/VjLkAdtkAG — Vive USA (@Vive_USA) May 22, 2026

Del Val was reportedly given medical attention and is believed to be out of danger following the alleged attack. However, the exact cause of the argument between the two remains unclear, and French police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the matter.

Laguna is well-known as a stylist to celebrities and beauty queens in Latin America.