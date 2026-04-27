'Face Is Bruised, Tooth Broke': Splitsvilla X16's Preet Singh Says She Was Attacked In Mumbai Club, Shares Video Of Swollen Eyes

Splitsvilla X6 contestant Preet Singh alleged that she was physically assaulted at a club in Mumbai, leaving her with visible injuries. The incident came to light after she shared a video on social media showing her swollen eyes and revealed that one of her teeth had broken during the attack.

Recounting the incident, Preet claimed that what began as a normal evening quickly turned disturbing.

She wrote, "I have always heard that Mumbai is one of the safest cities for girls, but I never imagined it would welcome me like this. Even as I write this, I’m shivering my eyes are swollen, my face is bruised, and I’m still trying to process what happened. I was simply sitting and enjoying time with my friend at a club when a girl suddenly started shouting, questioning how we were even allowed inside."

She further alleged that the situation escalated rapidly when another individual intervened. According to her, "What began as a verbal argument quickly turned into something horrific when her male friend stepped in and physically assaulted us."

Suffers injuries, including broken tooth

Detailing the impact of the alleged attack, Preet said, "I was hit so badly that my tooth broke and my face swelled up. It was only when people intervened that the situation stopped." She added that she later learned the woman involved was “a so-called influencer,” expressing shock over the incident.

She concluded her statement by saying, "I’m still in shock that something like this could happen so openly. No one deserves to go through this."

Following her post, several of her co-contestants from Splitsvilla X16 extended support to her on social media. Ruru Thakur commented, "This is so sick. Hope you’re doing well. Can’t even imagine. Pls take care. You’re a strong strong woman."

Zalak Gohil, who was also present with her at the time of the attack, commented, "That night was a nightmare for us. I know what Preet went through, and it takes real courage to speak about it. I truly hope no one ever has to experience something like this again."

Others in the comments section urged Preet to reveal the names of those who attacked her.