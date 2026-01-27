Kannada Actress Kavya Gowda, Husband Somasekhar Hospitalised After Being Attacked By Relatives With Knife & Rods In Bengaluru

Kannada television actress Kavya Gowda and her husband, businessman Somasekhar, were admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru following an alleged violent altercation involving close relatives. The incident reportedly took place at the couple’s residence in the Ramamurthy Nagar area, Bengaluru, on Monday (January 26), and is said to have stemmed from long-standing family disputes.

According to media reports, an FIR has been registered at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station based on a complaint filed by Kavya’s sister, Bhavya Gowda. The accused named in the case include Somasekhar’s brother Nandish, sister-in-law Prema, Prema’s father Ravikumar, and another woman identified as Priya. Police have initiated an investigation and are currently recording statements from all parties involved.

In her complaint, Bhavya stated that Kavya contacted her multiple times in a distressed state on the evening of the incident, claiming she and her husband were being threatened and physically assaulted. She alleged that the accused restrained the couple, verbally abused them, attacked them with sticks and rods, and issued death threats during the confrontation. The complaint further claimed that Somasekhar was stabbed with a knife amid the altercation, after which both were rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Speaking to the media, Kavya made serious allegations against Ravikumar, claiming that he not only physically assaulted and verbally abused her but also threatened her with sexual violence. Expressing anguish over the incident, the actress said she was not seeking attention but justice. “My husband was stabbed, and I was assaulted. This cannot be ignored. The law must take its course,” she stated.

While Kavya is reported to be stable, Somasekhar sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. Doctors have reportedly confirmed that his condition is not life-threatening and that he is out of danger.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The matter took a complicated turn, as Prema’s relatives also lodged a counter-complaint, accusing Kavya and Somasekhar of provoking and assaulting them.

Authorities have confirmed that based on the complaint, police have registered cases under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for offences including assault, criminal intimidation, and unlawful restraint.

Kavya and Somasekhar tied the knot in December 2021. The couple, who are parents to a baby girl, have largely kept their personal life private.