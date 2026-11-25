Miss Universe 2026 Winner: How Much Prize Money Jennifer Barreto Of Puerto Rico Will Get? | Instagram: Miss Universe

The 75th Miss Universe pageant took place on November 24, 2026, at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This year, the title was won by Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico, who is a 27-year-old psychologist and social media. We are sure that everyone is keen to know how much prize money a Miss Universe winner gets. So, read on to find out...

Miss Universe 2026 prize money

According to reports, Jennifer will be getting approximately $250,000 (around Rs. 2 crore 31 lakh) as the title winner. Not just this amount, but reportedly she will also be getting a monthly allowance of around $50,000 (around Rs. 46 lakh 21 thousand) for the next one year.

So, in total, she will be earning $850,000. However, these are just some figures reported by multiple media portals, and there's no confirmation about them.

Why Jennifer Barreto's win is special

Apart from the reported whopping amount that she will be getting, Jennifer's win at Miss Universe is special because she is the first married woman and a mother to win the title. Yes, you read it right!

Jennifer is married to Yan Carlos Barreto Calderón, who is a U.S. Army sergeant from Isabela, Puerto Rico. The couple has a seven-year-old daughter named Penélope.

First married Miss Universe contestant

The Miss Universe pageant started in 1952, and Indrani Rahman, who represented India that year, was married and had children. However, in 1957, the pageant stopped the applications of married women. But in 2023, they once again started allowing married women and mothers to compete in the pageant.

We are sure Jennifer's win at Miss Universe 2026 will inspire many married women and mothers to participate in the pageant in future.

India at Miss Universe 2026

Meanwhile, Kaziah Liz Mejo, who represented India at Miss Universe 2026, made it to the top 30 but couldn't make it to the top 12.

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