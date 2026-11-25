Miss Universe 2026: Jennifer Barreto’s Winning Answer Puts Empathy At The Heart Of Leadership |

Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto, who won Miss Universe 2026, sent a powerful message highlighting the importance of empathy, competence, and community-centred leadership during the pageant’s 75th anniversary coronation night. During the top five question-and-answer portion in the final round, she was asked, "What does the world need most from its leaders right now?"

The 27-year-old beauty queen, who represented her home island in front of a crowd that cheered her on throughout the competition, answered it very gracefully. She emphasised the responsibility of leaders to set an example and create meaningful change.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What did Jennifer Barreto say?

On being asked, she said, “I believe the world needs leaders who are proficient and empathetic. We live in a world that we often judge and question, but it is in our leaders' hands to stand up for themselves and also set the example and the bar.”

“I believe that as an aspiring leader, I hope that I can create a longitudinal impact by listening to the community needs. When we listen to the community needs and we adjust the strategies to prevent harmful behavior according to the needs, then that’s when the impact happens.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Jennifer Barreto

Jennifer Barreto is a Puerto Rican beauty queen who has been associated with the island's representation on the international pageant platform. Her journey in the world of beauty pageants has brought attention to Puerto Rico, a territory known for its strong legacy in international beauty competitions.

About Miss Universe

Miss Universe is an annual international beauty pageant that was founded in 1952, and it is one of the "Big Four" major global pageants alongside Miss World, Miss International, and Miss Earth

This year, the Miss Universe Organisation marked 75 years this year since the competition began. A new crown was unveiled to celebrate the diamond edition. The caption stated, "Unveiling 'The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy.'" Featuring 3,150 diamonds, 75 years of legacy, and an exceptional crown, it honours the history, present, and future of Miss Universe.

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