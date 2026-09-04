Mirzapur The Movie First Half Review: Drama, Rivalry And Action Keep You Hooked; Ali Fazal & Divyenndu Impress

Mirzapur The Movie First Half Review |

Mirzapur The Movie First Half Review

After three successful seasons, Mirzapur has now made its way to the big screen. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie brings back several familiar faces while also introducing a few new characters to the story.

The film opens with a well-choreographed action sequence featuring brothers Guddu and Bablu, immediately bringing back the violence and intensity that fans have come to expect from the franchise. A large part of the first half is spent introducing and establishing the characters and their current situations.

There are also references to the first season of the series. However, these moments do not make the film feel repetitive or boring. In fact, they work well for both kinds of audiences. Those who have not watched the series can understand the world and its characters, while fans get a quick and enjoyable revision of what has happened before.

The characters continue to retain the same charm and aura that made them popular in the series. The first half has a good mix of drama, action, rivalry, politics, power games and business, along with some comic relief. The songs and background music are also well placed and help balance the otherwise serious and intense storyline.

Performance-wise, the familiar actors continue to be impressive. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi and the rest of the cast fit comfortably back into their characters. Among the new additions, Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar also make a strong impression in their respective roles.

The dialogues are another highlight, with several whistle-worthy moments. Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, especially, have some of the best scenes and exchanges in the first half.

The interval arrives at a very interesting point, leaving you curious about what comes next. Now, the big question is whether the second half brings the expected bhaukaal.

Stay tuned for the full review!