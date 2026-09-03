Mirzapur The Movie Advance Booking Report: Pankaj Tripathi Sells More Than 1.65 Lakh Tickets For Day 1, Heading For Double-Digit Opening

Mirzapur The Movie Advance Booking | YouTube

We have already watched three seasons of the series Mirzapur, and now the makers are all set for the release of Mirzapur: The Movie. The characters that we saw in the series will be seen in the movie as well. Everyone was wondering whether the OTT show would be accepted as a film or not. But the advance booking clearly shows that the audience is excited to watch Mirzapur: The Movie. The advance booking started on Monday, and till now, the film has sold more than 1.65 lakh tickets for its opening day.

According to Sacnilk, the movie has so far collected Rs. 4.72 crore gross without block seats, and with block seats, the collection is Rs. 7.43 crore gross. We can expect Mirzapur: The Movie to take a double-digit opening. However, the weekend collection will depend on the reviews and word of mouth.

The film will be released in Hindi and Telugu. Till now, the Hindi version has sold 1,65,711 tickets, and the Telugu version has only sold 1,178 tickets.

Mirzapur: The Movie Release Date

Mirzapur: The Movie is slated to hit the big screens on September 4, 2026. There's no major Bollywood film clashing with it, but there are two movies releasing on the same day: Jeevan Ya Bheema Con and Mahaprabhu Jagannath.

While Mirzapur: The Movie is heading for a good start, the other two films totally depend on reviews and word of mouth. Mahaprabhu Jagannath is an animated mythological film, so it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office.

Mirzapur: The Movie Vs Hanuman Ansh

While the two new releases might not be a competition for Mirzapur: The Movie, the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer may face competition from Hanuman Ansh, which is expected to perform well during its fifth week as well.