Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi's Film Gets Big Boost On Second Saturday, Earns ₹13.50 Crore

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9 | Photo Via YouTube

Mirzapur: The Movie continues its impressive run at the box office, with the film recording a strong jump in collections on its second Saturday. Released in theatres on September 4, the film has benefited significantly from the massive popularity of the Prime Video series. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the movie stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Mohit Malik and others.

Mirzapur: The Movie Continues Strong Run In Week Two

The film was expected to perform well given the popularity of the franchise, but its theatrical run has surpassed expectations. Mirzapur: The Movie has now entered its second week on a strong note, with Day 9 collections showing that audience interest remains solid.

According to Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie collected a net Rs 13.50 crore in India on Day 9 across 7,183 shows. This marks an impressive 42.1% growth compared to its Rs 9.50 crore net collection on Day 8. With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 171.45 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 204.39 crore.

Overseas Collection Pushes Worldwide Total Higher

The film has also maintained a strong presence in overseas markets. It collected Rs 4 crore on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 42 crore. The worldwide gross collection now stands at an impressive Rs 246.39 crore.

Is Mirzapur: The Movie A Hit As Per Its Budget?

While the makers have not officially disclosed the film’s budget, reports suggest that Mirzapur: The Movie was made at an estimated cost of around Rs 100 crore. Against this reported budget, the Day 9 performance is excellent.

The strong second-week performance, particularly the 42.1% jump on Day 9, indicates that Mirzapur: The Movie has emerged as a major box-office success and is likely to continue adding significantly to its total in the coming days.

Mirzapur: The Movie Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Mirzapur The Movie does not reinvent the franchise, but it gives fans another chance to spend time with its much-loved characters. The predictable story and slightly stretched second half hold it back from being a truly great big-screen outing. Still, fans of the series are likely to have a good time. And don't leave immediately after the credits. Some of the film's best moments come in the post-credit scene, so stay seated till the very end."