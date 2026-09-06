Mirzapur The Movie: Rapperiya Baalam Questions Shoorveer Song's Use For Gangsters An Insult To Rajasthan, Says 'It Was For Maharana Pratap Singh'

Mirzapur: The Movie has landed in controversy over its use of the song Shoorveer. Rajasthani musician and original performer Rapperiya Baalam objected to the song being used in a sequence featuring gangsters, claiming that the makers did not seek his permission or give him credit. Rapperiya Baalam took to Instagram to express his disappointment and said the song holds a deeper significance for Rajasthan and was originally dedicated to Maharana Pratap.

Rapperiya Baalam says he was hurt by Shoorveer usage

In an Instagram video, Rapperiya Baalam spoke about his disappointment with the film’s use of the song. He began by saying, “Aaj toh dil dukhaya hai (You have hurt me),” explaining that he never expected to make a video addressing an issue like this.

He anticipated that people would question why he was upset when his song had been featured in a major film like Mirzapur. However, according to the musician, the issue was not the film’s popularity but how the song was used and the alleged lack of communication with him.

“The team never took my permission to use the song. This song was dedicated to Maharana Pratap Singh, and you’re using it to glorify villains? Is this okay?” he questioned.

Through the statement, Rapperiya made it clear that his objection was primarily about the song’s context. He believes a song created in honour of Maharana Pratap should not have been placed in a sequence that glorifies fictional criminals.

‘I feel like you’ve insulted Rajasthan and Maharana Pratap ji’

Rapperiya further said that things could have been different if the makers had approached him after liking the song. He claimed he would have been willing to offer other music that could have suited the film.

“But to use it without permission…I don’t know who you took the rights from. I am hurt because I feel like you’ve insulted Rajasthan and Maharana Pratap ji. It’s not something I can digest,” said the musician.

Rapperiya also pointed out that Maharana Pratap had faced immense hardships while fighting for his country, making the song particularly meaningful to him and many others in Rajasthan.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur: The Movie brings the popular crime drama franchise to the big screen. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment.

The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. The film is based on the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur, which premiered in 2018.

John Stewart Eduri is credited for the film’s score, while Ray, Junaid Kumar, Anand Bhaskar and Dhanda Nyoliwala have been credited for the music.

According to Sacnilk, Mirzapur: The Movie crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India and Rs 70 crore worldwide within two days of its release.